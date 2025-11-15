SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the period. SouthState Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.20% of SouthState Bank worth $112,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SouthState Bank by 22,885.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

NYSE SSB opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $114.26.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

