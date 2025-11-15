Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,918 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of BWX Technologies worth $94,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,363 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.92. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

