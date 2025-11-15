Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

