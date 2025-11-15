Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,399,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 316,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 354,633 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

