Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 62,823 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,823 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.31% of WEC Energy Group worth $102,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. TD Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

