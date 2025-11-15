SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $428.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

