Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.6%

US Foods stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

