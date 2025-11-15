Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $554.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Wall Street Zen cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

