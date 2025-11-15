Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $643,000 Investment in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 516.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Universal Display by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $1,750,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $173.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

