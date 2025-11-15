Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 710 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $150.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

