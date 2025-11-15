Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 4,185 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

