10,955 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 740.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Bank of America lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $46.92 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

