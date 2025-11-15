Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $314.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

