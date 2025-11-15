Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.03. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 2,342,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 320,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 20,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 230,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.