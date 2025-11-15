Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $675,000 in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amgen by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after buying an additional 189,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average of $290.38.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,594 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.