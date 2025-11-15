Contrasting Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 5.14% 7.58% 2.72% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 3 0 1 2.50 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Dongfeng Motor Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $154.09 billion 0.38 $7.89 billion $12.57 8.11 Dongfeng Motor Group $14.77 billion 0.66 $8.07 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. The company's commercial vehicles include light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as pickup trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprise sedans, MPVs, and SUVs; electric and new energy vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products, as well as automotive parts and components, and automobile equipment. It also provides investment and advisory, car maintenance and repair, insurance agency, automotive technology development and system integration, and logistics, as well as financing and loan services. In addition, it is involved in trading of used car. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

