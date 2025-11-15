Keyvantage Wealth LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 947,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 177,969 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

