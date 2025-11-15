GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Releases Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 408.80% and a negative net margin of 403.88%.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

