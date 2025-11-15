Keyvantage Wealth LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $835,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

