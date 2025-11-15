Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

