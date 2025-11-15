Security Financial Services INC. Has $16.15 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

