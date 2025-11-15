Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.94.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $3,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 204,973 shares in the company, valued at $61,791,160.58. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.67, for a total value of $8,016,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,672.42. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,346 shares of company stock valued at $211,487,225. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average is $313.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

