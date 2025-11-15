NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB Stock Holdings Boosted by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2,902.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,247.30. The trade was a 23.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.55.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.