Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,470,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

