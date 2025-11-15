Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Union Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.