Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $640,000.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $417.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.92. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $372.31 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.29.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

