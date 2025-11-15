WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Aptiv comprises 0.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,085,000 after buying an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 53.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,404,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 266,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,441,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

