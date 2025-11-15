Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

