Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 181,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

