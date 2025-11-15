Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

TSLA opened at $404.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.67 and a 200-day moving average of $360.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

