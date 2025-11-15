Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $26.92 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,554 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.23 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

