Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

