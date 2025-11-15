12,698 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,072,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $54,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 329.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 412,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.