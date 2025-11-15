Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $23.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $140,224,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $96,971,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

