Truepoint Inc. Acquires 20,408 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,365 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.