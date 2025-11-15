Truepoint Inc. Purchases 11,791 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

