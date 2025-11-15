Morgan Stanley Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $9.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZ. William Blair upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,609 shares of company stock valued at $936,778 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

