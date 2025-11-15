LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

