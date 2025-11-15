Glaxis Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607,602 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $284,898,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,285,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,646 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,976,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,778,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.