Truepoint Inc. Has $504.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,415,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 12.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $504,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.