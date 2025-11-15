Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Carrier Global makes up 1.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

