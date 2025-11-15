29,000 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after buying an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

