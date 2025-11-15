Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,315 Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

