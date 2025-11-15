Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $88,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $310.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

