Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,184,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,229,553,000 after acquiring an additional 536,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $376,923.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,185. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.