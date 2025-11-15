Truepoint Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.