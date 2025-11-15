Visa Inc. $V Holdings Cut by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 385,929 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Visa worth $1,030,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $373,240,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $604.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

