Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,385,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,881,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.69% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ COO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

