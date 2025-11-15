Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 903,484 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.95% of Yum! Brands worth $389,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,594 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

