WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 12,560 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5%

CMG stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

